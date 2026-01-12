Left Menu

Lighthouse Museum in Vizag: A Beacon for Tourism and Culture

Andhra Pradesh inaugurates its first Lighthouse Museum in Visakhapatnam, as announced by Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. This initiative aims to boost lighthouse-led tourism along India's eastern coast. The Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0 attracted over 50,000 visitors, highlighting the cultural integration and economic impact of lighthouse sites.

Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the establishment of the first Lighthouse Museum in Andhra Pradesh, located in Vizag, aiming to boost tourism along the eastern coast. This innovation strengthens the lighthouse tourism sector, providing educational and heritage benefits to visitors.

During the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0, Sonowal emphasized the festival's significant draw of over 50,000 attendees, underscoring the cultural and economic significance of such tourism ventures. The festival illustrated the potential of these iconic structures as vibrant community and cultural hubs, vitalizing local economies and social engagement.

In collaboration with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships signed a project agreement to develop the museum on designated port land. This venture aligns with broader governmental plans to develop additional lighthouse sites and promote tourism across the nation.

