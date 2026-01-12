Lighthouse Museum in Vizag: A Beacon for Tourism and Culture

Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the establishment of the first Lighthouse Museum in Andhra Pradesh, located in Vizag, aiming to boost tourism along the eastern coast. This innovation strengthens the lighthouse tourism sector, providing educational and heritage benefits to visitors.

During the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0, Sonowal emphasized the festival's significant draw of over 50,000 attendees, underscoring the cultural and economic significance of such tourism ventures. The festival illustrated the potential of these iconic structures as vibrant community and cultural hubs, vitalizing local economies and social engagement.

In collaboration with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships signed a project agreement to develop the museum on designated port land. This venture aligns with broader governmental plans to develop additional lighthouse sites and promote tourism across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)