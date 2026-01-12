Lighthouse Museum in Vizag: A Beacon for Tourism and Culture
Andhra Pradesh inaugurates its first Lighthouse Museum in Visakhapatnam, as announced by Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. This initiative aims to boost lighthouse-led tourism along India's eastern coast. The Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0 attracted over 50,000 visitors, highlighting the cultural integration and economic impact of lighthouse sites.
- Country:
- India
Union Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the establishment of the first Lighthouse Museum in Andhra Pradesh, located in Vizag, aiming to boost tourism along the eastern coast. This innovation strengthens the lighthouse tourism sector, providing educational and heritage benefits to visitors.
During the Indian Lighthouse Festival 3.0, Sonowal emphasized the festival's significant draw of over 50,000 attendees, underscoring the cultural and economic significance of such tourism ventures. The festival illustrated the potential of these iconic structures as vibrant community and cultural hubs, vitalizing local economies and social engagement.
In collaboration with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships signed a project agreement to develop the museum on designated port land. This venture aligns with broader governmental plans to develop additional lighthouse sites and promote tourism across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lighthouse
- Museum
- Vizag
- Andhra Pradesh
- Sonowal
- Tourism
- Festival
- Maritime
- Culture
- Heritage
ALSO READ
Jaipur Literature Festival 2026: Celebrating Languages, Cultures, and Innovation
Kite Festival Diplomacy: German Chancellor's Vibrant Ahmedabad Visit
Chancellor Merz's India Visit: A Tribute to Gandhi and the International Kite Festival
Skyward Celebration: A Global Festival of Kites in Ahmedabad
Oman Vision 2040: Pioneering Education and Tourism Through FIRAS BIN FATIK Partnership