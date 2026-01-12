Left Menu

FIFA World Cup Trophy Glitters on Indian Soil: A Football Fiesta by Coca-Cola

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in India as part of Coca-Cola's Trophy Tour after twelve years, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The unveiling event, attended by notable personalities, celebrates India's sporting aspirations and Coca-Cola's commitment to football culture and sustainable practices.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Glitters on Indian Soil: A Football Fiesta by Coca-Cola
The original FIFA World Cup Trophy has returned to India after a twelve-year gap as part of Coca-Cola's Trophy Tour, leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The exclusive tour rekindles the association between FIFA and Coca-Cola, a partnership that has thrived for over five decades.

The glittering unveiling of the Trophy took place at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, attended by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Brazilian World Cup legend Gilberto D'Silva, and other key figures. The event underscored India's dedication to advancing in the global sports arena by 2047, marking sports as a pivotal element of national progress.

Coca-Cola's #MaidaanSaaf initiative, part of the Trophy Tour, highlights its commitment to sustainability with waste management efforts at large events. This tour presents a remarkable opportunity for football enthusiasts worldwide to engage with the sport's rich history and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

