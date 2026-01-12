Pride and Preservation: The Remarkable Discovery of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh made headlines with the unprecedented sighting of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch, a discovery that marks a significant moment for the state's biodiversity. The rare avian species was spotted by a team of birdwatchers in the heart of Namdapha National Park, setting a new milestone for conservationists.

The observation, noted by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as a remarkable boost to the state's rich avian tapestry, is potentially only the second record of this bird in India. Mein praised the conservation community's role, highlighting the ecological significance of such findings and the importance of protected landscapes.

Located in the Changlang district, the birds were observed feeding on bamboo flowers before continuing their journey. This sighting underscores the critical role of eco-tourism and continued conservation efforts to preserve such rare biodiversity gems, reinforcing the essential nature of scientific documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)