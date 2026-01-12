Left Menu

Pride and Preservation: The Remarkable Discovery of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in Arunachal Pradesh

A rare sighting of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in Arunachal Pradesh's Namdapha National Park marked a historic moment for conservationists and affirmed the state's rich biodiversity. The discovery, noted as perhaps the second-ever record in India, emphasizes the ecological importance of protected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:41 IST
Pride and Preservation: The Remarkable Discovery of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh made headlines with the unprecedented sighting of the Pin-tailed Parrotfinch, a discovery that marks a significant moment for the state's biodiversity. The rare avian species was spotted by a team of birdwatchers in the heart of Namdapha National Park, setting a new milestone for conservationists.

The observation, noted by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as a remarkable boost to the state's rich avian tapestry, is potentially only the second record of this bird in India. Mein praised the conservation community's role, highlighting the ecological significance of such findings and the importance of protected landscapes.

Located in the Changlang district, the birds were observed feeding on bamboo flowers before continuing their journey. This sighting underscores the critical role of eco-tourism and continued conservation efforts to preserve such rare biodiversity gems, reinforcing the essential nature of scientific documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026