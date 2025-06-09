A Decade of Transformation: Modi's 11 Years in Office

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 years in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta showered accolades on his influential leadership, defining it as an era of transformative governance and impactful, people-centric development. She expressed these sentiments via a social media post, highlighting the nation's journey towards becoming a developed India.

Gupta praised the Modi government's effective execution of welfare schemes, noting how they reached every corner of society—from impoverished families to frontline soldiers. Initiatives like Digital India and Make in India have propelled the country towards self-reliance, empowering women and creating jobs for the youth, she asserted. Gupta emphasized that this transformation is not merely the outcome of governmental efforts but is a collective movement involving the participation of 140 crore Indians.

Meanwhile, as the government released an e-book chronicling achievements across various sectors, it reiterated Modi's focus on inclusive, progressive, and sustainable growth. The publication praised the JAM Trinity for revolutionizing public service delivery and acknowledged Modi's proactive approach to challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. It highlighted significant advances in rural electrification, infrastructure, and environmental conservation. India's assertiveness on the global stage was evident, and Operation Sindoor was cited as a hallmark of its evolving leadership under Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)