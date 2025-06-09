Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Giri Khad Bridge

A 47-year-old woman, Kanta Sharma, and her daughter, Mamta Sharma, drowned while washing clothes in the Giri Khad bridge area. Their bodies were retrieved by locals. Personal belongings were found near the site. The family, unaware of the incident until later, is deeply affected by the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Giri Khad bridge in Kotkhai, a 47-year-old woman and her daughter drowned while washing clothes, the police reported on Monday.

The victims were identified as Kanta Sharma and her daughter Mamta Sharma, both hailing from Darbar village. The mother-daughter duo met their fate as their bodies were recovered by local residents, with Mamta's body found immediately on Sunday, while her mother's body was retrieved later.

Personal belongings including buckets, blankets, and detergent were discovered at the scene. The victims' family was not present during the incident as Kanta's husband, Sunil, was working in his orchard. Sunil only learned of the tragedy after his son Kush went to check on them, bearing the devastating news.

