BJP Rallies Against TMC and Congress Amid Controversies

The BJP launched an assertive campaign against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing it of inciting violence and political pressure leading to suicides among election officials. Concurrently, they criticized the Congress over a Madhya Pradesh MLA’s controversial remarks and targeted the AAP-led Punjab government for media suppression.

Updated: 17-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:21 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its offensive against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) this Saturday, alleging the party's involvement in distressing incidents including suicides of Block Level Officers (BLOs) and violence amidst the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Across various states, BJP leaders held press conferences where they also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for an alleged suppression of press freedom, following a state police raid on the Punjab Kesari newspaper group's offices. The Congress was not spared either, as the BJP condemned controversial remarks made by a Madhya Pradesh MLA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Malda underscored the gravity of the situation, with accusations of a nexus between infiltrators and the ruling party in West Bengal. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra decried the attacks on government officials, emphasizing the pressing need for united action against political violence.

