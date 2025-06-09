Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Governance: A Path Toward 'Viksit Bharat'

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik marked 11 years of Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister by crafting an evocative sand sculpture on Puri beach, symbolizing the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014, and has since secured a third term.

BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda recently lauded the government's achievements under Modi's leadership. During a press conference, Nadda emphasized the transformative changes in India's political culture brought about by Modi, highlighting key governance successes and a 'new normal' in political accountability.

Nadda hailed PM Modi's influence on Indian politics, citing significant measures like the abrogation of Article 370 and the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act, among others. He credited the Modi government for instilling optimism in the nation, contrasting it with the previous administration's alleged corruption and negativity.