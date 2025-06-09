India Set for Record Kharif Season with Above-Normal Rains, New Policies
India anticipates a record in kharif foodgrain production for the 2025-26 season, aided by above-normal monsoon forecasts. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights the need for stringent pesticide regulations and improved soil health card implementation. The ongoing Viksit Krishi Abhiyan will help refine agricultural policies and research plans.
India is poised to achieve a milestone in foodgrain output for the kharif season of 2025-26, spurred by predictions of abundant monsoon rains, as stated by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The minister emphasized the necessity for strict laws against counterfeit pesticides and called for enhancing soil health card usage for balanced fertilizer application.
Currently spearheading the Viksit Krishi Abhiyan, Chouhan seeks to refine agricultural policies and research initiatives through this nationwide campaign. The outreach effort promises to address farmer concerns and introduce them to the latest farming technologies ahead of the sowing season.
As anticipation builds for a robust monsoon season, efforts are in place to address per-hectare yield gaps. A strategic focus on enhancing pulse and oilseed production continues, aiming for self-reliance and reduced import dependency.
