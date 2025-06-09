India Set for Record Kharif Season with Above-Normal Rains, New Policies

India is poised to achieve a milestone in foodgrain output for the kharif season of 2025-26, spurred by predictions of abundant monsoon rains, as stated by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The minister emphasized the necessity for strict laws against counterfeit pesticides and called for enhancing soil health card usage for balanced fertilizer application.

Currently spearheading the Viksit Krishi Abhiyan, Chouhan seeks to refine agricultural policies and research initiatives through this nationwide campaign. The outreach effort promises to address farmer concerns and introduce them to the latest farming technologies ahead of the sowing season.

As anticipation builds for a robust monsoon season, efforts are in place to address per-hectare yield gaps. A strategic focus on enhancing pulse and oilseed production continues, aiming for self-reliance and reduced import dependency.