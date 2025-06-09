Nationwide Power Workers' Strike Looms Against Discom Privatization
A national strike of over 2.7 million power workers is set for July 9, opposing the privatization of two distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh. Protests occur beforehand, with significant concerns over asset sales and power supply impacts.
- Country:
- India
Electricity supply across the country is under threat as a massive strike by over 2.7 million power sector employees is scheduled for July 9. This strike is a response to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to privatize two key power distribution companies.
Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of the All India Power Engineers' Federation, warns that privatizing Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, which cater to 42 districts in the state, could lead to discom asset sales at throwaway prices.
Preceding the strike, demonstrations will occur on July 2 in multiple cities nationwide as a warning, highlighting the workers' strong opposition to the privatization process and their concerns over its potential impact on electricity supply.
