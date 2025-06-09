Left Menu

Intrigue Deepens: Arrests Twist Indore Couple Case

The arrest of the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi along with others in connection with his murder has sparked controversy. While the Meghalaya police are lauded for their swift action, the victim's family remains skeptical of their relative's involvement, despite supporting the overall investigation's direction.

Updated: 09-06-2025 16:20 IST
Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi witnessed a significant escalation as his wife was apprehended in Ghazipur alongside three others. The arrest, however, did not ease tensions as her family rejected the Meghalaya Police's assertion of her involvement.

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek defended the police's conduct, expressing pride in their swift action. "The truth has come out," he stated, emphasizing that the investigation exonerated Meghalaya's image, which had been unjustly criticized. He suggested that the government should consider legal action for defamation.

The saga took another twist as Raja's brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, endorsed the police's findings, noting potential conspirators' roles. Speculation lingered around Sonam and her connection with Raj Kushwaha, an employee, highlighting familial suspicion amidst the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

