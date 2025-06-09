NHAI Launches Public InvIT to Expand Investment Opportunities

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced its strategy to launch a public Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) to expand its investor base significantly. This move aims to democratize access to infrastructure investment, allowing retail investors to take part.

NHAI has previously launched a successful private InvIT, monetizing more than 2,300 kilometers of highways. The public InvIT will offer quarterly Toll-Operate-Transfer bundles—small, medium, and large—to attract a varied spectrum of investors. The NHAI hopes this new scheme will continue to draw high-quality institutional investors.

InvITs have been in the Indian market since 2014, providing investors with stable cash flows, low-risk opportunities, and tax benefits. These trusts are highly regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), ensuring a structured investment avenue for both institutional and retail participants.

