Indore Honeymoon Tragedy: Arrests Made in Murder Case

Four individuals, including the victim's wife, have been arrested in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, who disappeared during a honeymoon in Meghalaya. Authorities arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged three accomplices. The investigation led by the SIT encountered challenges but persisted in uncovering the truth.

SIT chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who vanished along with his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), spearheaded by Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, confirmed the arrests, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife, and three alleged accomplices, Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, and Akash Rajput.

Authorities are currently securing transit remands to transfer the accused to Shillong, where further investigations will proceed. This complex case, marked by challenging terrains and adverse weather, remains under meticulous investigation by dedicated officers as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

