Chintan Shivir 2.0: A Catalyst for Inclusive Growth in Chhattisgarh

IIM Raipur, in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government, hosted Chintan Shivir 2.0, a two-day event focused on strategic dialogue and policy innovation. The program aimed at fostering sustainable development with insights from key ministers, academics, and experts, emphasizing cultural unity and ethical governance for a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:54 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Chintan Shivir 2.0 organised by IIM Raipur (Photo/IIM Raipur) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Institute of Management Raipur, in collaboration with the government of Chhattisgarh, hosted the Chintan Shivir 2.0, a two-day residential program designed for strategic dialogue and policy innovation. The dynamic platform engaged cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in introspection to accelerate the state's inclusive and sustainable development.

Participants, including the Chhattisgarh CM, focused on governance challenges, reform priorities, and development roadmaps. According to CM Sai, the event, held in collaboration with IIM Raipur and the Chhattisgarh Department of Good Governance, introduced cabinet members to crucial governance topics.

IIM Raipur's director, Ram Kumar Kakani, expressed pride in facilitating the exchange of ideas among policymakers and thought leaders, reflecting the belief that academic institutions should actively engage in governance challenges, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Experts highlighted the necessity of cultural unity and ethical governance to achieve long-term societal outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

