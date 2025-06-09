Chintan Shivir 2.0: A Catalyst for Inclusive Growth in Chhattisgarh

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur, in collaboration with the government of Chhattisgarh, hosted the Chintan Shivir 2.0, a two-day residential program designed for strategic dialogue and policy innovation. The dynamic platform engaged cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in introspection to accelerate the state's inclusive and sustainable development.

Participants, including the Chhattisgarh CM, focused on governance challenges, reform priorities, and development roadmaps. According to CM Sai, the event, held in collaboration with IIM Raipur and the Chhattisgarh Department of Good Governance, introduced cabinet members to crucial governance topics.

IIM Raipur's director, Ram Kumar Kakani, expressed pride in facilitating the exchange of ideas among policymakers and thought leaders, reflecting the belief that academic institutions should actively engage in governance challenges, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Experts highlighted the necessity of cultural unity and ethical governance to achieve long-term societal outcomes.

