FTII Extends Deadline for Mid-Year 2025 Film Appreciation Course to June 15

In response to a surge in applications from passionate film enthusiasts nationwide, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has extended the deadline for its prestigious Film Appreciation Course (Mid-Year 2025), set to take place from June 23 to July 11, 2025, at the FTII campus in Pune, Maharashtra. The revised deadline for applications is now June 15, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST, allowing additional time for interested candidates to apply.

This extension follows an overwhelming nationwide interest, with aspiring filmmakers, educators, researchers, and media professionals expressing a keen desire to engage in formal training in cinema studies. The programme is jointly organized by FTII and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) – National Film Archive of India (NFAI), making it one of the most accessible and authoritative film education initiatives in the country.

About the Film Appreciation Course: A Gateway to Cinematic Literacy

The Film Appreciation Course is a highly regarded full-time residential programme that introduces participants to the aesthetics, grammar, and history of cinema. It is part of FTII’s broader vision to democratize film education and reach aspiring cinephiles across India's social and regional spectrum.

The course is structured to include:

Daily sessions from 9:30 AM to 8:30 PM (excluding weekends)

Screenings of classic films in 35mm and digital formats

Lectures and analyses on Indian and world cinema traditions

Thematic explorations of fiction, documentary, and experimental cinema

Interactive sessions with veteran filmmakers and film scholars

Participants will experience cinema both as an art form and as a medium of cultural, political, and social expression. The pedagogy combines theoretical rigor with hands-on exposure to cinematic techniques and storytelling.

Expert Faculty and Leadership

The programme is coordinated by senior FTII faculty members Indranil Bhattacharya and Vaibhav Abnave, both respected names in film education and criticism. Core sessions will be led by FTII’s resident faculty, complemented by a rotating panel of guest faculty, including:

Renowned film historians

Practicing filmmakers

Critics and scholars from Indian and global cinema circles

These diverse voices are aimed at fostering a rich and multi-perspective learning environment.

Who Should Apply?

FTII has positioned this course as inclusive and multidisciplinary, welcoming individuals from a variety of professional and academic backgrounds. Target participants include:

Teachers and educators seeking to integrate cinema into academic curricula

Media professionals and journalists exploring cinematic language

Researchers and scholars in the fields of culture, media, and communication

Film society members and curators

Government and institutional representatives working in cultural and media development

Serious cinephiles and independent content creators

All applications will be reviewed based on the demonstrated interest, prior experience, and intent to use the course learnings in professional or community contexts.

Facilities and Logistics

FTII will provide a limited number of hostel accommodations, with priority given to differently-abled and female applicants. Other participants are expected to make their own arrangements for travel, stay, and meals during the course.

While the course is full-time and immersive, FTII encourages participants to bring notebooks, film journals, or previously written reviews or essays that reflect their engagement with cinema—these may be considered during the application review process.

How to Apply

Prospective participants can apply via the following Google Form: 🔗 Application Form

Complete details about the course fee, eligibility criteria, and payment methods are available on FTII’s official website: 🔗 FTII Course Details

A Legacy of Film Education

The FTII Film Appreciation Course has, over the decades, produced generations of critically engaged cinephiles, curators, writers, and filmmakers. Its alumni include distinguished personalities who now work across academia, media houses, OTT platforms, cultural institutions, and the independent film circuit.

With the 2025 edition, FTII continues its legacy of inclusive, world-class film education, reaffirming its role as a cultural beacon for the moving image in India.

Aspiring applicants are urged to apply before the final deadline of June 15, 2025, to secure their seat in this enriching cinematic journey.