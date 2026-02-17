Left Menu

AI Revolutionizing Filmmaking: Shekhar Kapur's Vision

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur believes AI will significantly reduce filmmaking costs, enabling new storytellers to emerge. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he highlighted AI's potential to enrich India's economic and creative sectors. Kapur emphasizes that intuition and innovation remain uniquely human attributes, despite AI advancements.

  • India

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed his belief that artificial intelligence will significantly decrease the costs associated with filmmaking, opening new avenues for emerging storytellers. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Kapur, known for films such as 'Masoom' and 'Mr India', revealed his use of AI in his current projects.

Kapur described AI as a 'democratic technology' with the potential to revolutionize both cinema and India's economic and creative sectors. He highlighted AI's capacity to add a trillion dollars annually to India's GDP, emphasizing its accessibility to all social strata.

While acknowledging AI's capabilities, Kapur noted that intuition and innovation remain human fortes. He asserted that even individuals lacking traditional education can leverage AI to supplement their intuition and creativity, heralding a new era of filmmaking and artistic expression.

