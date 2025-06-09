India Inches Closer to Naxal-Free Era with Drastic Drop in Violence

India is witnessing a substantial reduction in Naxal activity, with a 53% drop in incidents between 2014 and 2024, marking progress towards achieving a Naxal-free nation. Government figures from the past decade show a significant decrease in violence compared to the prior ten years.

The decline in Naxal violence is attributed to effective counter-insurgency strategies and robust security measures. Between 2004 and 2014, there were 16,463 violent incidents, whereas from 2014 to 2024, incidents dropped to 7,744, showcasing a strategic triumph for the security forces.

Moreover, casualties have notably decreased: deaths of security personnel fell by 73%, and civilian deaths by 70%. The year 2024 saw the neutralization of 290 Naxals and numerous arrests, continuing into 2025, emphasizing ongoing anti-Naxal efforts and successful elimination of prominent leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)