Left Menu

India Inches Closer to Naxal-Free Era with Drastic Drop in Violence

India has seen a 53% reduction in Naxal violence from 2014 to 2024, compared to the previous decade. This decline is credited to intensified counter-insurgency operations. Significant neutralizations of top Naxal leaders and effective surrender policies highlight the government's successful strategy against Left-Wing Extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:22 IST
India Inches Closer to Naxal-Free Era with Drastic Drop in Violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is witnessing a substantial reduction in Naxal activity, with a 53% drop in incidents between 2014 and 2024, marking progress towards achieving a Naxal-free nation. Government figures from the past decade show a significant decrease in violence compared to the prior ten years.

The decline in Naxal violence is attributed to effective counter-insurgency strategies and robust security measures. Between 2004 and 2014, there were 16,463 violent incidents, whereas from 2014 to 2024, incidents dropped to 7,744, showcasing a strategic triumph for the security forces.

Moreover, casualties have notably decreased: deaths of security personnel fell by 73%, and civilian deaths by 70%. The year 2024 saw the neutralization of 290 Naxals and numerous arrests, continuing into 2025, emphasizing ongoing anti-Naxal efforts and successful elimination of prominent leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025