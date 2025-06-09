Left Menu

Pakistan's Economic Surge: Balancing Growth with Stability

Pakistan's economy grew by 2.7% for the fiscal year ending June 2025, which was below the government's initial target of 3.6%. This growth took place under a challenging economic landscape, including tensions with India and IMF-led reforms. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized cautious expansion to avoid past pitfalls.

Updated: 09-06-2025 18:31 IST

Pakistan's economy expanded by 2.7% in the fiscal year ending June 2025, down from an earlier target of 3.6%, as revealed in the government's annual economic performance report. This comes ahead of the federal budget announcement, even as the IMF projects a 2.6% rise for the year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government aims for 4.2% growth next year while juggling priorities like investment and defense spending management due to India-related tensions. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed caution against rapid economic growth to prevent import surges and balance of payments issues.

Growth faced hurdles from dwindling large-scale manufacturing output and adverse weather impacting agriculture. Despite these challenges, government revenue rose by 36.7%, and a current account surplus emerged. The central bank further cut policy rates to stimulate economic recovery amid ongoing IMF reforms.

