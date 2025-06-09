Puducherry Embraces Digital Future with NeVA Inauguration

Puducherry took a significant step toward digital governance on Monday as Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The event was graced by key figures, including Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam.

Joining the ranks of 18 other legislatures across India, Puducherry's adoption of the NeVA platform marks a commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision. Fully funded by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, NeVA facilitates paperless legislative operations. At the launch, Minister Murugan highlighted NeVA's role in enhancing democratic engagement through real-time access to legislative activities, likening it to other unifying national reforms.

Murugan also spotlighted significant national advancements over the past decade, including India's rise in digital transactions and technological self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat. He emphasized infrastructure and social development as key pillars of India's economic ascent, aiming for a developed nation status by 2047. The initiative promises annual paper savings and bolsters transparency and public accessibility, as noted by Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor.

Training programs for legislators and staff on NeVA's functionalities are planned to ensure a smooth transition. NeVA, part of the Digital India initiative, seeks to unite all legislative bodies on a single digital platform, promoting sustainability and citizen-friendly governance. (ANI)