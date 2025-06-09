Rudra Global Infra Innovates with Renewable Energy Projects in Gujarat

Rudra Global Infra is taking significant strides towards renewable energy by aiming to set up a 30-megawatt energy project in Gujarat, catering predominantly to captive usage needs.

The company announced a Rs 32 crore investment for a 3.3-megawatt wind energy project, with 75% of its funding secured via bank approval. This initiative is projected to come to fruition by December 2025, significantly bolstering the firm's renewable portfolio.

In addition to wind power, Rudra Global Infra is exploring solar and other renewable options for enhancing its green energy initiatives in Gujarat. The company, known for manufacturing thermo-mechanically treated bars and mild steel billets, underscores its commitment to sustainability with these projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)