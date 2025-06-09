India Advances Maritime Strength with Next-Gen Patrol Vessel Keel-Laying

On Monday, a significant milestone in India's maritime defense efforts was marked with the keel-laying ceremony for the fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) in Goa. The vessels, weighing around 3,000 tonnes, are a vital addition to the country's naval fleet, enhancing capabilities in coastal defence, surveillance, and operations such as search and rescue, offshore asset protection, and anti-piracy missions.

According to the Ministry of Defence, construction of 11 NGOPVs is ongoing, following contracts finalized on March 30, 2023. Goa Shipyard Limited is building seven of these vessels, while Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited in Kolkata is responsible for four. This development underlines the nation's commitment to bolstering maritime security.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, who was the chief guest, along with GSL CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and other senior officials from the Indian Navy and shipyard, highlighting the importance of this strategic initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)