Left Menu

India Advances Maritime Strength with Next-Gen Patrol Vessel Keel-Laying

The keel-laying ceremony for India's fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) took place in Goa, marking a significant step in enhancing the country's naval capabilities. These vessels are crucial for coastal defense and various maritime operations, with 11 currently under construction. The event included key naval officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:19 IST
India Advances Maritime Strength with Next-Gen Patrol Vessel Keel-Laying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a significant milestone in India's maritime defense efforts was marked with the keel-laying ceremony for the fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) in Goa. The vessels, weighing around 3,000 tonnes, are a vital addition to the country's naval fleet, enhancing capabilities in coastal defence, surveillance, and operations such as search and rescue, offshore asset protection, and anti-piracy missions.

According to the Ministry of Defence, construction of 11 NGOPVs is ongoing, following contracts finalized on March 30, 2023. Goa Shipyard Limited is building seven of these vessels, while Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited in Kolkata is responsible for four. This development underlines the nation's commitment to bolstering maritime security.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, who was the chief guest, along with GSL CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and other senior officials from the Indian Navy and shipyard, highlighting the importance of this strategic initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025