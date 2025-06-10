Left Menu

BlackRock Fights Republican States' Antitrust Claims in Climate Case

BlackRock and other asset managers are seeking dismissal of a Republican-led antitrust lawsuit. The case alleges firms violated antitrust law through climate activism affecting coal production and energy prices. BlackRock's lawyer argues the claim is implausible, while states argue market impacts are possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 07:32 IST
BlackRock Fights Republican States' Antitrust Claims in Climate Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-profile legal battle, BlackRock and other asset management giants are pushing for the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Republican states including Texas. The case accuses these firms of engaging in climate activism that allegedly breaches antitrust laws by influencing coal production and energy prices.

BlackRock's attorney, Gregg Costa, argued in court that the claims lack substance, noting no evidence of coordinated actions, such as voting against specific coal company directors. Vanguard's attorney, Robert Wick, emphasized that their interactions with coal companies were standard for asset managers and did not involve coercive actions.

Despite this defense, lawyer Brian Barnes, representing the states, insisted that even indirect influences like 'jawboning' could impact market strategies at coal companies. The lawsuit's result could reshape how asset managers manage their vast holdings, with potential divestments from coal firms posing risks to capital access and energy prices.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025