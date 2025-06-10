Left Menu

AI-Powered CCTV Systems Revolutionize Crowd Management to Prevent Stampedes

The Crime Branch in Ahmedabad is deploying advanced AI technology through CCTV systems to prevent stampedes. These systems utilize anti-stampede visual analytics to monitor crowd density and detect anomalies. While offering improved safety and resource efficiency, challenges like accuracy, cost, and ethical concerns remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:06 IST
AI-based CCTV systems monitor crowd density to help prevent stampede (Photo/Crime Branch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to avert stampede-like incidents, Ahmedabad's Crime Branch is employing advanced software systems integrated with anti-stampede visual analytics powered by CCTV surveillance. Announced by Ajit Raajyan of the Crime Branch, these algorithms represent a significant step in using artificial intelligence and image processing to manage crowds safely.

The algorithms function through real-time video monitoring, where AI-enabled CCTV cameras continuously assess video feeds. Key to this technology is crowd density estimation, wherein AI calculates the number of individuals in a specific area. This process involves sophisticated methods such as pixel-based analysis, machine learning-based object detection, and setting pre-defined density thresholds that, if surpassed, trigger alerts.

However, the deployment of such systems is not without challenges. Concerns about accuracy, cost, and the integration with older networks are notable. There are also vital ethical considerations regarding data privacy. Despite these hurdles, AI-driven algorithms in CCTV cameras present a transformative tool, though their success hinges on careful consideration of limitations and ethical implications.

