India's Shubhanshu Shukla Joins Historic Axiom-4 Space Mission

In a groundbreaking development for India's space program, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to become the nation's second astronaut to venture into space. As part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla will contribute to scientific advancements by conducting seven key experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

According to Professor RC Kapoor, the Axiom-4 mission will host astronauts from multiple nationalities. Under the command of veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, the team includes participants from India, Poland, and Hungary. Each will embark on their inaugural journey to the ISS, symbolizing a global cooperative effort in space exploration.

The mission, rescheduled for launch on June 11 due to weather conditions, underscores the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) evolving partnership with NASA facilitated by Axiom Space. Notably, this marks a historic moment for human spaceflight in India, Poland, and Hungary, each with government-sponsored missions launching after more than four decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)