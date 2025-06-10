Left Menu

Comprehensive Security Measures for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025

Security preparations are in full gear for the upcoming Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, set to begin on June 27. With advanced tools like AI and CCTVs, coupled with significant police presence, the event promises enhanced safety. The NSG's routine security review further fortifies this sacred festival's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:13 IST
IGP (Central Range) S Praveen Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Under tight security arrangements, the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 is set to kick off on June 27, with the Bahuda Jatra scheduled for July 5. According to IGP S Praveen Kumar, a substantial police presence including four commandants, 450 officers, and 70 platoons is prepared to ensure a smooth and safe event. Advanced measures like artificial intelligence and CCTV installations have been deployed for enhanced surveillance and security.

Emphasizing traffic management, IGP Kumar noted that two senior officers will oversee traffic flow, with operations effectively segmented into zones and sectors. In a bid to maintain airspace safety, advisories will delineate no-fly zones for drones. Kumar also welcomed YouTubers to portray the rich cultural heritage of the Jagannath Yatra.

The festival sees the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra transported to Gundicha Temple in grand chariots, before returning a week later. Recently, a four-member NSG commando team conducted a security review of the Shri Jagannath Temple, a key pilgrimage site, focusing on entry points, crowd management, and coordination with local law enforcement.

With its status as a significant religious gathering, the Shri Jagannath Temple requires stringent security protocols. The NSG's involvement underscores the temple's prominence and the comprehensive efforts to safeguard its annual celebrations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

