Tragedy in Meghalaya: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

The mother of Raja Raghuvanshi demands justice for her son, who was murdered during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. Allegations are made against the widow, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and others, linking them to the crime. The police are conducting an investigation to uncover the full truth behind the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:52 IST
Tragedy in Meghalaya: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case
Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the family of the late Raja Raghuvanshi is demanding justice following his untimely death during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, is calling for severe punishment for those responsible, suspecting that more individuals, beyond those already identified, were involved.

While the case unfolds, Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother, has raised allegations against Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's widow, accusing her of orchestrating the murder with assistance from multiple accomplices. This development adds a new layer of complexity to the already high-profile case that occurred in the picturesque northeastern state.

Meanwhile, police efforts are intensifying. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, speaking to ANI, confirmed that four accused have been apprehended, with further investigations to continue in Shillong. The Meghalaya Police obtained remand of those involved, as the case's root causes appear to extend beyond what the initial evidence suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

