Kapil Sibal Warns of 'Unconstitutional' Steps Against Judiciary Independence

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised concerns over what he terms as "unconstitutional" steps aimed at the removal of Justice Yashwant Verma. Sibal argues that such moves, based on an in-house inquiry, could pose a significant threat to the independence of the judiciary, describing it as an indirect form of control.

In a statement to ANI, Sibal accused Union Minister Kiren Rijiju of attempting to rally opposition parties to push for Verma's removal, cautioning that such precedents might set a dangerous precedent. Sibal criticized any bypassing of the Judges' Enquiry Act, expressing frustration at the slow progress in the Rajya Sabha regarding an impeachment motion against its Chairman.

Amid these developments, Minister Rijiju is actively seeking political consensus to move forward with an impeachment motion regarding alleged corruption connected to Justice Verma's tenure at the Delhi High Court. Rijiju emphasized the need for a united stance on what he described as a serious national issue devoid of partisan politics. The inquiry committee's findings have already been submitted to both the Prime Minister and President.

