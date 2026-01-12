Italy's Judiciary Reform: A Referendum Showdown

Italy will soon face a critical vote with a referendum scheduled for March 22-23, focusing on a divisive reform of its justice system. The proposed changes, backed by Giorgia Meloni's government, aim to separate the career paths of judges and prosecutors, a move drawing intense scrutiny.

The right-wing coalition insists that these changes are crucial to prevent conflicts of interest and political bias, countering accusations of undue magistrate interference. The Italian populace remains divided according to recent polls, highlighting the long-standing tension surrounding this issue.

Opponents, including magistrates and center-left politicians, argue that the government seeks undue influence over which crimes can be investigated. Meloni, facing potential political ramifications, has dismissed any plans for early elections regardless of the referendum's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)