Double Homicide Near Temple Sparks Furor in Patna District

Two youths were shot dead near a temple in Patna's Bikram area, prompting public outrage. An Apache motorcycle and bullet shells were recovered. Police identified one victim, while raids are underway to find the suspects. Local protests demanded swift action as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:19 IST
Visual of the Police team insprcting the crime scene. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Early Monday morning, two young men were fatally shot near a temple in the Paliganj subdivision of Patna, according to local police reports. The violent incident, which took place near Guerrilla Sthan on Manjhauli-Singhara Road, left an Apache motorcycle and 12 bullet shells scattered at the crime scene.

Police confirmed the homicide after locals alerted authorities via Dial 112, leading to the discovery of the bodies. One victim has been identified as a Baghakol resident, while the second remains unknown. Shooting at close range suggests premeditated execution, officials stated. Senior Superintendent of Police, Avkash Kumar, announced forensic analysis is underway, utilizing both the FSL and dog squad teams.

Local outrage ensued with family members surrounding the Bikram police station and blocking roads in protest of inadequate police action. High-ranking officers, including the City SP and DSP, responded to the scene. Raids continue in search of the perpetrators as the investigation proceeds with assurances of imminent arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

