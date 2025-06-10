Indian Overseas Bank Unveils 'Locate IOB' for Enhanced Customer Convenience

Indian Overseas Bank has launched 'Locate IOB', a new facility designed to assist customers in finding the nearest branches and ATMs with ease. The bank's latest feature can be accessed through a dedicated portal or via the institution's website.

The 'Locate IOB' tool provides customers with important information such as directions, addresses, and IFSC codes for all the bank's branches and ATM networks. In addition, users can directly call a branch from the website, enhancing the convenience factor.

As more people embrace mobile phone and internet usage, tools like 'Locate IOB' are crucial in providing exceptional customer service, the bank emphasized in its press release.