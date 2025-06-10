Britain's Bold Bet on Sizewell C: Powering the Future

The UK government announced an additional £14.2 billion investment in the Sizewell C nuclear power plant as part of its comprehensive spending review, confirming its commitment to bolstering energy security and meeting climate goals.

This decision marks a significant step in replacing Britain's ageing nuclear infrastructure, creating approximately 10,000 jobs during construction, and generating electricity for about 6 million homes.

Despite the promise of economic benefits, the plan has drawn criticism for its lack of transparency regarding the final project cost, leaving questions about financial viability unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)