Delhi Minor Chooses Life: Court Orders Alternative Shelter Amidst Family Resistance

In a recent development, a minor rape survivor has made the resolute choice to continue with her 29-week pregnancy, diverging from her parents' intentions. The Delhi High Court, recognizing her decision, facilitated her withdrawal of the petition for medical termination.

Amidst opposition from her family, the court promptly arranged for her to reside at Nirmal Chhaya, a Delhi-based shelter home, ensuring proper care throughout her pregnancy. During proceedings before Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, the girls' need for alternative accommodation was emphasized, prompting the court's intervention.

With a procedural order issued on June 4, Justice Shankar mandated the necessary measures for the girl's welfare, involving both the shelter and local authorities. The court also stressed the importance of unhindered support during her pregnancy, emphasizing the dismissal of her petition due to her informed choice.

The petition initially emerged from the parent's desire to terminate the pregnancy stemming from sexual assault, prompting legal actions and an FIR by Delhi Police. In a preceding hearing, the court sought a medical board's assessment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, which advised against medical termination given the advanced pregnancy stage and health risks.

Responding to the minor's health needs, additional medical interventions, including blood transfusions, were arranged as per the board's findings. The court underlined comprehensive medical oversight, aligning with the MTP Act and recent amendment rules to ensure informed healthcare decisions.

Ahead of subsequent court sessions, the High Court requested updated reports on her health, highlighting a shift in focus from termination to supportive care as per the minor's resolved decision to carry the pregnancy to term.