IMF's Return to Syria: A Decade-Long Gap Ended

An International Monetary Fund team visited Syria for the first time since 2009 to evaluate the country's economic state. The IMF stressed the need for considerable international support to help Syria rehabilitate its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:59 IST
IMF's Return to Syria: A Decade-Long Gap Ended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time in over a decade, a team from the International Monetary Fund has set foot in Syria, marking a critical step in evaluating the war-torn nation's economic landscape.

The IMF's visit, announced on Tuesday, was aimed at assessing Syria's financial conditions, which have been severely impacted by years of conflict and instability.

The IMF emphasized that Syria will require substantial international assistance to support the authorities' initiatives to rejuvenate the country's economy, calling for coordinated efforts from the global community.

