IMF's Return to Syria: A Decade-Long Gap Ended

For the first time in over a decade, a team from the International Monetary Fund has set foot in Syria, marking a critical step in evaluating the war-torn nation's economic landscape.

The IMF's visit, announced on Tuesday, was aimed at assessing Syria's financial conditions, which have been severely impacted by years of conflict and instability.

The IMF emphasized that Syria will require substantial international assistance to support the authorities' initiatives to rejuvenate the country's economy, calling for coordinated efforts from the global community.