Modi Government's 2047 Vision: A Viksit Bharat on the Horizon
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khatter outlines India's ambitious 2047 vision, emphasizing transformative economic strides. The government targets a 'Viksit Bharat,' focusing on trade, industry, and power sector enhancements. Noteworthy is the pioneering move to standardize air conditioning temperatures amid climate challenges.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khatter, presented the Modi government's long-term vision for India, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Highlighting significant accomplishments in economic and infrastructure sectors over the past decade, Khatter emphasized the need to bolster trade, industry, and living standards.
Addressing a press conference, Khatter remarked on the 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Modi's administration and the 22 years remaining to achieve their ambitious goals. He underscored the focus on reaching a prominent global position, with a particular emphasis on the power sector's critical role as peak power demand has soared from 130 gigawatts in 2013-14 to 250 gigawatts in 2024-25.
In a bid to tackle climate challenges, Khatter announced a novel initiative to standardize air conditioning temperatures, setting them between 20°C and 28°C. This effort marks a pioneering step towards energy efficiency amid recurring heatwaves sweeping across the nation. Additionally, the Union government released an e-book celebrating the past decade's developmental achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trump Postpones EU Tariffs to Foster Trade Negotiations
Trump Delays EU Tariff Threat: A Temporary Relief in Global Trade Tensions
Trump's Trade Moves Stir Global Markets Amid Tariff Threats
Trump's Trade Tantrum: A Closer Look at European Market Reactions