Modi Government's 2047 Vision: A Viksit Bharat on the Horizon

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khatter outlines India's ambitious 2047 vision, emphasizing transformative economic strides. The government targets a 'Viksit Bharat,' focusing on trade, industry, and power sector enhancements. Noteworthy is the pioneering move to standardize air conditioning temperatures amid climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:57 IST
Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khatter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khatter, presented the Modi government's long-term vision for India, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Highlighting significant accomplishments in economic and infrastructure sectors over the past decade, Khatter emphasized the need to bolster trade, industry, and living standards.

Addressing a press conference, Khatter remarked on the 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Modi's administration and the 22 years remaining to achieve their ambitious goals. He underscored the focus on reaching a prominent global position, with a particular emphasis on the power sector's critical role as peak power demand has soared from 130 gigawatts in 2013-14 to 250 gigawatts in 2024-25.

In a bid to tackle climate challenges, Khatter announced a novel initiative to standardize air conditioning temperatures, setting them between 20°C and 28°C. This effort marks a pioneering step towards energy efficiency amid recurring heatwaves sweeping across the nation. Additionally, the Union government released an e-book celebrating the past decade's developmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

