Left Menu

Odisha Sub-Collector Suspended Amid Bribery Scandal

Dhiman Chakma, the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Odisha, has been suspended after being caught accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe. The Odisha Vigilance Department is investigating further, having discovered an additional Rs 47 lakh at his residence. Chakma threatened action against a businessman's enterprise, demanding Rs 20 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:06 IST
Odisha Sub-Collector Suspended Amid Bribery Scandal
Dhiman Chakma, Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken decisive action by suspending Dhiman Chakma, the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh, following allegations of bribery. Caught on tape accepting a hefty Rs 10 lakh bribe from a local businessman, Chakma's case has rattled the state's administrative framework. Urgent measures have been implemented to hold him accountable.

Officially announced by an order from the General Administration Department, the suspension was enacted under the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969. With immediate effect, Chakma's headquarters has been designated in Bhubaneswar, where he is restricted from leaving without prior authorization.

The Odisha Vigilance Department's ongoing investigation has unearthed Rs 47 lakh more during searches of his residence. The accusations extend beyond the initial bribe, suggesting Chakma demanded Rs 20 lakh in total while threatening the business's operations if not complied with. A case is now filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025