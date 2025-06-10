Odisha Sub-Collector Suspended Amid Bribery Scandal

The Odisha government has taken decisive action by suspending Dhiman Chakma, the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh, following allegations of bribery. Caught on tape accepting a hefty Rs 10 lakh bribe from a local businessman, Chakma's case has rattled the state's administrative framework. Urgent measures have been implemented to hold him accountable.

Officially announced by an order from the General Administration Department, the suspension was enacted under the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969. With immediate effect, Chakma's headquarters has been designated in Bhubaneswar, where he is restricted from leaving without prior authorization.

The Odisha Vigilance Department's ongoing investigation has unearthed Rs 47 lakh more during searches of his residence. The accusations extend beyond the initial bribe, suggesting Chakma demanded Rs 20 lakh in total while threatening the business's operations if not complied with. A case is now filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.