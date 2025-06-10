Sohra Residents Rally for Peace, Reject Misleading News After Tourist's Tragic Death

In a decisive demonstration of solidarity and community spirit, hundreds of Sohra residents partook in a peace rally following the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi. Organized to mourn and support Raghuvanshi's bereaved family, the event was also a robust stance against misinformation casting doubt over the popular tourist site's safety, as noted by Meghalaya Tourism department.

Prominent figures, including Gavin Mylliem, MLA of Sohra Constituency, and Titosstarwell Chyne, MDC, were present, walking alongside residents for five kilometers. This move respected and recognized the relentless search and rescue teams for their efforts. The rally emphasized that Sohra remains a safe and welcoming destination for tourists, contradicting any misleading narratives.

The grisly discovery of Raja Raghuvanshi's body had initially caused ripples of concern, but the arrest of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, in Uttar Pradesh diminished some uncertainty. Despite these events, local sentiments remain firm, asserting Sohra's timeless allure and safety, as conveyed through the peace rally. The community appealed for careful verification of news, preventing harm to Sohra's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)