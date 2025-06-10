Left Menu

BSF Seizes Drone and Heroin in Bold Border Operations

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone, opium, and heroin near the Indo-Pak border. Notable recoveries included a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and narcotics, made possible by effective collaboration with local farmers and the Punjab Police, thwarting Pakistani smuggling attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:39 IST
BSF with seized drone, heroin near the Indo-Pak border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) achieved significant successes near the Indo-Pak border, seizing a drone, packets of heroin, and opium in two separate operations on Tuesday.

A midday search operation initiated by a local farmer's alert led to the discovery of a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, alongside 541 grams of heroin and 30 grams of opium, in a farming field adjacent to Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district, the BSF reported.

In a separate incident, informed by specific intelligence, BSF troops in partnership with the Punjab Police uncovered a packet containing 484.31 grams of heroin near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district. The narcotics were discreetly packaged in yellow polythene with an iron wire loop and an illuminating strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

