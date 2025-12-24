Delhi's Transport Hubs Upgrade Security with Advanced CCTV Surveillance

The Delhi government is set to enhance security measures at two of the capital's busiest transport hubs, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBTs, with a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system.

Officials have disclosed that the initiative aims to facilitate 24/7 monitoring across major areas, including entry and exit points, platforms, and parking zones. This project promises to aid crime prevention and detection, track vehicle and commuter movements, and ensure the deployment of security personnel.

A tender issued by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation estimates the project's cost at Rs 31.16 lakh, installing 35 cameras at each ISBT. The system includes advanced PTZ cameras with infrared capabilities, ensuring clarity even in darkness, and supports remote monitoring and audit trails for access security.