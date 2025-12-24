Left Menu

Delhi's Transport Hubs Upgrade Security with Advanced CCTV Surveillance

The Delhi government plans to enhance security at Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBTs through an extensive CCTV surveillance system. This initiative aims for 24/7 monitoring, aiding in crime prevention, corruption control, and emergency management. The project will feature advanced technology like PTZ cameras and secure access mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:43 IST
Delhi's Transport Hubs Upgrade Security with Advanced CCTV Surveillance
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to enhance security measures at two of the capital's busiest transport hubs, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBTs, with a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system.

Officials have disclosed that the initiative aims to facilitate 24/7 monitoring across major areas, including entry and exit points, platforms, and parking zones. This project promises to aid crime prevention and detection, track vehicle and commuter movements, and ensure the deployment of security personnel.

A tender issued by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation estimates the project's cost at Rs 31.16 lakh, installing 35 cameras at each ISBT. The system includes advanced PTZ cameras with infrared capabilities, ensuring clarity even in darkness, and supports remote monitoring and audit trails for access security.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025