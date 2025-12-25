Punjab Police Strategizes Comprehensive Security for Shaheedi Sabha

The Punjab Police, under the leadership of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, have meticulously reviewed security and traffic protocols to facilitate the Shaheedi Sabha, a revered religious gathering.

With a deployment of over 3,400 officers, the strategic plan includes designated parking zones and tech-driven navigation aids to ensure a seamless experience for devotees attending the three-day event at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.

State-of-the-art surveillance, including drones and CCTV, will monitor crowd dynamics, traffic flow, and potential threats, with additional support from integrated help desks and 24x7 social media monitoring to manage and mitigate any risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)