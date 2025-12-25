Punjab Police Strategizes Comprehensive Security for Shaheedi Sabha
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav reviewed the security measures for the Shaheedi Sabha at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib. Over 3,400 officers ensure safety and order, with designated parking zones and real-time navigation assistance. Advanced surveillance tools enhance crowd management and security during the annual religious congregation.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police, under the leadership of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, have meticulously reviewed security and traffic protocols to facilitate the Shaheedi Sabha, a revered religious gathering.
With a deployment of over 3,400 officers, the strategic plan includes designated parking zones and tech-driven navigation aids to ensure a seamless experience for devotees attending the three-day event at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.
State-of-the-art surveillance, including drones and CCTV, will monitor crowd dynamics, traffic flow, and potential threats, with additional support from integrated help desks and 24x7 social media monitoring to manage and mitigate any risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)