AI Revolutionizes Sugarcane Farming in Maharashtra

Artificial Intelligence could significantly reduce water usage in sugarcane farming by 50% and boost per acre production by 30%. This was discussed in a meeting in Pune attended by key figures including Maharashtra's Deputy CM. An MoU was signed to democratize the technology among farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial Intelligence is poised to transform sugarcane farming in Maharashtra by slashing water use by half and boosting production per acre by 30%, according to industry experts.

In a recent meeting held in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ex-Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar explored AI's potential benefits. They formalized this initiative with an MoU between the Vasantdada Sugar Institute and Agricultural Development Trust, aiming to extend AI technology to as many farmers as possible.

Microsoft's pilot projects indicate substantial gains in sustainability and productivity, promising a longer operational period for sugar mills and reduced losses. The technology will offer real-time alerts on forecasting, soil testing, and irrigation, significantly enhancing farmers' efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

