Trade Talks: U.S.-China Deal in the Making?

In the fast-paced arena of global markets, the focus is on a possible agreement to mend the U.S.-China trade impasse. The plan, emerging amidst the fallout from President Trump's assertions about Beijing's past violations, now awaits approval from both nations' leaders.

The specifics of the proposal remain vague, although it's suggested to address China's export limitations on rare earth minerals and magnets. The reciprocal benefits for Beijing are still not clearly outlined, and market reaction reflects this uncertainty as stock futures show mixed signals.

In the meantime, debates over the legality of April tariffs continue, with implications for future market stability. Analysts predict lower energy prices might temper the anticipated rise in U.S. CPI, with a keen eye on how tariffs might influence these figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)