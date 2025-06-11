Left Menu

Punjab Police and Hartek Foundation Unite for Youth Empowerment

Punjab Police's Community Affairs Division partners with Hartek Foundation to empower Punjab's vulnerable youth through skill development, counselling, and community programs. This initiative, part of the Yuva Saanjh Initiative, aims to bridge the gap between police and youth, fostering trust and leadership in underserved communities.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to foster youth empowerment and enhance community-oriented policing, the Punjab Police's Community Affairs Division (CAD) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hartek Foundation. This collaboration aims to engage vulnerable youth across Punjab through skill development, counselling, and community initiatives.

Announced in an official release, this strategic partnership aligns with the Yuva Saanjh Initiative, a youth engagement programme. According to Special Director General of Police (DGP) Gurpreet Kaur Deo, the Hartek Foundation will aid the division by standardizing implementation processes through regular training sessions for police officials and Yuva Saanjh committees.

The initiative promises a comprehensive roll-out across Punjab, aiming to build trust between police and youth, especially those who feel disconnected. Focusing on leadership and civic responsibility, it will initially be piloted in select districts and operated through local Saanjh Kendras, targeting the reintegration and empowerment of at-risk youth.

