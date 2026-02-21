Left Menu

Skill Development Summit Marred by Shirtless Congress Protest, Minister Calls It 'Senseless'

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary criticized a shirtless protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit, terming it 'senseless.' The protest aimed at PM Modi was condemned for sending a negative message. Congress leaders defended the action, while the Opposition's conduct was widely denounced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:02 IST
MoS Jayant Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, has criticized the Indian Youth Congress following their shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. He described the protest as 'senseless' and indicative of the Opposition's disregard for democratic norms.

Chaudhary underscored the summit's importance, highlighting the presence of heads of state from 21 countries and its focus on celebrating the skills of Indian youth. He lamented the negative message the protest sent, suggesting it could harm the opposition's future political prospects.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed such sentiments, criticizing Congress for defending rather than apologizing for the protest. The demonstration aimed at Prime Minister Modi was condemned by several political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for potentially damaging India's global image during an event hosting international delegates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

