Delhi Prepares for Floods Amid Controversial Demolition Drive

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured citizens that the local government is ready for the monsoon season, following what she described as the "worst" floods in 2023. After presiding over a Flood Control Committee meeting, Gupta emphasized that extensive preparations have been made, including major desilting operations and the readiness of control centers.

Elsewhere in the capital, a demolition drive in the Kalkaji area has sparked controversy. AAP leader Atishi criticized Gupta and the BJP, arguing that the demolitions at Bhoomihini camp target low-income residents, contradicting previous promises. Atishi questioned the role of the BJP's involvement in the push for these court-mandated actions.

The Delhi Development Authority noted the necessity of the demolitions to address flooding caused by obstructed water flows, demolishing 370 structures. While families have been offered resettlement options, concerns remain about the treatment of affected residents and the political motivations behind such decisions.