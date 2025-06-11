Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks Status Report on 2010 Dhaula Kuan Gang Rape Case Appeal

The Delhi High Court called for a status report on Shahid's appeal, one of the convicts in the 2010 Dhaula Kuan gang rape case. Shahid’s furlough is extended due to his daughter's health. Convicted in 2014, Shahid has been jailed for 13 years without remission.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took significant action on the high-profile Dhaula Kuan gang rape case from 2010. The court demanded a status report concerning the appeal of Shahid, also known as Billi, one of the five individuals convicted in the brutal crime involving the abduction and gang rape of a BPO employee. The crime, committed by the Mewati gang, involved the victim being forcibly taken in a mini truck from Moti Bagh and subsequently abandoned in Mangolpuri. The convicts have been serving time since their 2014 conviction, which was upheld by the Delhi High Court four years later.

Justice Girish Kathpalia issued a notice to the prosecution, requesting the status report within two weeks, and also requested the nominal roll from the relevant jail authorities. The court acknowledged that Shahid has been incarcerated for approximately 13 years without any remission. His appeal is slated for a hearing before the roster bench on July 29.

In a compassionate move, the court allowed Shahid to remain out of custody longer, due to the severe health condition of his minor daughter, who is battling cancer. While he was initially granted furlough by the government, he sought its extension following his daughter's illness, supported by photographic and medical evidence. Notably, the court clarified that this decision, passed on June 11, should not set a legal precedent. This development follows the 2014 conviction of other gang members, namely Shamshad alias Khutkan, Usman alias Kale, Iqbal alias Billi, and Kamruddin alias Kamru. (ANI)

