EU's Price Cap on Russian Oil: Impact and Reactions
The European Commission's proposal to lower the price cap on Russian oil is met with criticism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argues it's illegal and won't stabilize energy markets. Despite sanctions, Russia adapts and maintains exports. Export shifts to China and India, while EU largely boycotts Russian oil.
The European Commission's recent move to lower the price cap on Russian oil to $45 per barrel is sparking controversy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the proposal, asserting that such Western sanctions are illegal and won't contribute to the stabilization of global energy markets.
The proposal, discussed ahead of a Group of Seven nations leaders meeting in Canada, aims to reduce Russia's energy revenue in response to its actions in Ukraine. Despite these measures, Russia continues to adapt, with significant oil exports going to China and India.
The EU has largely banned Russian oil but allows imports through specific pipelines to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, the absence of stringent monitoring has allowed Russia to increase export revenues, even amidst Ukrainian drone attacks affecting oil infrastructure.