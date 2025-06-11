Maharashtra Gears Up for Local Body Elections Amid Strategic Alliance Considerations
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlines the Mahayuti alliance's strategic role in local body elections. Rail accident safety measures are prioritized post-June 9 incident. The state begins preparations for 29 municipal corporations as directed by the Supreme Court, emphasizing timely grassroots democratic processes despite past delays.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the decision-making autonomy of state leadership concerning alliances for upcoming local body elections. He affirmed their strategy to participate under the Mahayuti alliance, with provisions for friendly competition where necessary.
Addressing the recent railway accident on June 9th, which claimed four lives, CM Fadnavis mentioned a productive meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the same day to discuss safety measures. Key decisions have since been enacted to prevent future incidents.
Simultaneously, the state government is moving forward with preparations for elections across 29 municipal corporations, including major regions like Pune and Nagpur. This follows a Supreme Court directive urging timely polls to restore grassroots democracy, despite past deferrals linked to OBC reservation complications.
ALSO READ
India's Diplomatic Mission in Slovenia: Strengthening Global Counterterrorism Alliances
India's Diplomatic Push in Slovenia: Building Anti-Terror Alliances
India and Kuwait Forge New Alliances in Counter-Terrorism Efforts
Turkey and Saudi Arabia Forge New Alliances in Post-Assad Era
Indian All-Party Delegation in Latvia: Fostering Global Alliances Against Terrorism