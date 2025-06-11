Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Local Body Elections Amid Strategic Alliance Considerations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlines the Mahayuti alliance's strategic role in local body elections. Rail accident safety measures are prioritized post-June 9 incident. The state begins preparations for 29 municipal corporations as directed by the Supreme Court, emphasizing timely grassroots democratic processes despite past delays.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the decision-making autonomy of state leadership concerning alliances for upcoming local body elections. He affirmed their strategy to participate under the Mahayuti alliance, with provisions for friendly competition where necessary.

Addressing the recent railway accident on June 9th, which claimed four lives, CM Fadnavis mentioned a productive meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the same day to discuss safety measures. Key decisions have since been enacted to prevent future incidents.

Simultaneously, the state government is moving forward with preparations for elections across 29 municipal corporations, including major regions like Pune and Nagpur. This follows a Supreme Court directive urging timely polls to restore grassroots democracy, despite past deferrals linked to OBC reservation complications.

