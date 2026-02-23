Carney's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Global Alliances

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to embark on a diplomatic tour to three significant Asian and Oceanian countries: India, Australia, and Japan, with the visit slated for February 26 through March 7, the government announced on Monday.

During this international journey, Carney is expected to meet with prominent leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This series of meetings underscores Canada's intention to strengthen its relationships with these key nations.

The primary objective of Carney's trip includes discussions aimed at expanding partnerships, specifically in areas like energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and the crucial field of critical minerals, reflecting Canada's strategic economic and technological interests on a global scale.

