Carney's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Global Alliances

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit India, Australia, and Japan from February 26 to March 7. He plans to meet with leaders of these nations to enhance partnerships in vital sectors like energy, technology, and critical minerals, aiming to bolster collaborative international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:40 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to embark on a diplomatic tour to three significant Asian and Oceanian countries: India, Australia, and Japan, with the visit slated for February 26 through March 7, the government announced on Monday.

During this international journey, Carney is expected to meet with prominent leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. This series of meetings underscores Canada's intention to strengthen its relationships with these key nations.

The primary objective of Carney's trip includes discussions aimed at expanding partnerships, specifically in areas like energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and the crucial field of critical minerals, reflecting Canada's strategic economic and technological interests on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

