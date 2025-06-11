Left Menu

Jio BlackRock Secures Approval to Democratize India's Wealth Advisory Landscape

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock Inc, has received regulatory approval to commence operations as an investment adviser. The firm aims to meet the evolving needs of investors with a digital-first approach, led by its new CEO, Marc Pilgrem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:15 IST
Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, a strategic joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and United States-based BlackRock Inc, has officially received regulatory approval from market watchdog Sebi and leading exchange BSE. This momentous decision paves the way for the firm to commence its operations as an investment adviser.

The approval follows the May 27, 2025, announcement from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that greenlit Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Ltd to start its mutual fund business operations as an investment manager in India. The license is a significant milestone, allowing Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers to focus on creating digital-first products that cater to the evolving needs of investors, according to a company statement.

The company also revealed that Marc Pilgrem has been appointed as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, heralding a new leadership era. As Indian investors demand more personalized and insightful financial solutions, Jio BlackRock aims to revolutionize access to advisory services, empowering investors with both global expertise and local insights, according to JFSL MD and CEO Hitesh Sethia.

