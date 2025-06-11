Karnataka HC Reserves Order in RCB Marketing Head's Petition Over Arrest Issue

The Karnataka High Court reserved its decision on Wednesday regarding a petition by Nikhil Sosale, RCB's marketing head, who is challenging his arrest connected to the Bengaluru stampede incident. The court set June 12 for the announcement.

During the hearing, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, argued that the relief sought was not permissible unless the arrest was declared illegal. He contended that Sosale was fleeing at the time of arrest, and the grounds of arrest were provided.

The High Court questioned the state's handling of responsibilities, emphasizing its focus on individuals rather than the company. It highlighted that Sosale is in judicial custody, and directed attention to his individual role. The session resulted in the suspension of multiple police officers linked to the stampede's aftermath.

