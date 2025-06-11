Left Menu

Karnataka HC Reserves Order in RCB Marketing Head's Petition Over Arrest Issue

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its decision on a petition by RCB's marketing head, Nikhil Sosale, seeking interim relief over his arrest linked to the Bengaluru stampede. Arguments were presented by both sides, focusing on the legality of the arrest and responsibilities for the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court reserved its decision on Wednesday regarding a petition by Nikhil Sosale, RCB's marketing head, who is challenging his arrest connected to the Bengaluru stampede incident. The court set June 12 for the announcement.

During the hearing, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, argued that the relief sought was not permissible unless the arrest was declared illegal. He contended that Sosale was fleeing at the time of arrest, and the grounds of arrest were provided.

The High Court questioned the state's handling of responsibilities, emphasizing its focus on individuals rather than the company. It highlighted that Sosale is in judicial custody, and directed attention to his individual role. The session resulted in the suspension of multiple police officers linked to the stampede's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

