R Doraiswamy Set to Lead LIC as CEO & MD

R Doraiswamy is set to take over as the CEO and MD of LIC as proposed by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), which functions as the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions.

The FSIB conducted interviews with four prospective candidates before shortlisting Doraiswamy for the top position at the insurance giant. Their recommendation was based on the candidates' performance during interviews, overall experience, and existing criteria.

The decision is pending final approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FSIB is led by Bhanu Pratap Sharma alongside other significant members from various government departments and former insurance company leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)